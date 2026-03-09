Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Eagles Sign Jordan Davis to Historic Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured a cornerstone of their defensive line, signing defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million contract extension. The deal, which includes $65 million in guaranteed money, makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history. The agreement ties Davis to the Eagles through the 2029 season.

Davis, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been a dominant force on the Eagles’ defensive line. Over four seasons, he has started 56 regular-season games, recording 162 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and eight sacks. His contributions were instrumental in the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl victory, where he added two postseason sacks, including one in the championship game.

The extension solidifies Davis’ role as a key player in Philadelphia’s defense, which has consistently ranked among the league’s best in points allowed. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman praised Davis’ impact, stating, “Jordan is a game-changer on and off the field. This extension reflects our commitment to building a championship-caliber team.”

With this deal, the Eagles have taken a significant step in maintaining their defensive dominance, ensuring that Davis remains a central figure in their pursuit of future success.