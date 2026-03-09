Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

Pennsylvania State Trooper Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop in Chester County

A Pennsylvania State Police Corporal was tragically killed during a traffic stop in West Caln Township, Chester County, on Sunday night. Authorities identified the fallen officer as Corporal Timothy O’Connor, who was responding to a report of an erratic driver in Honey Brook around 8 p.m.

According to investigators, O’Connor stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Route 10 and Michael Road. As he approached the driver’s side, the 32-year-old suspect opened fire, fatally striking O’Connor. The suspect then exited the vehicle, walked a short distance, and took his own life with a pistol, authorities said.

“The Pennsylvania State Police family lost a son, lost a hero, and lost a dedicated public servant,” said Governor Josh Shapiro, who joined law enforcement officials at Paoli Hospital. A solemn procession later carried O’Connor’s body to the coroner’s office in West Chester.

Governor Shapiro has ordered flags across Pennsylvania to be flown at half-staff in honor of Corporal O’Connor. Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe stated that the suspect’s background and motives are under investigation.