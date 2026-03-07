Start saving money with these practical financial tips

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #2180338, 'money, piggy bank, coins' uploaded by user kschneider2991, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/money-piggy-bank-coins-finance-2180338/ on August 14th, 2019. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Some ways to save money are paying yourself first, getting good tax advice, and being smart about shopping.

No one wants to be living paycheck to paycheck, as so many Americans do (29% of American households, according to USA Today). Everyone wants to have a buffer saved up in case of emergencies, like a job disruption, vehicle repairs, furnace breakdowns, and more. Why is it so hard to save money, though?

Well, some gurus who give financial tips will tell you it’s as easy as foregoing your daily latte habit, but there’s more to saving money than that. It’s not even budgeting tips you need; it’s financial planning.

Pay Yourself First

The most important advice anyone can give a person looking to save money is to start paying yourself first. What does this mean?

Think about it. The reason why you can’t save any money is probably that you pay everyone else first, the bills, the monthly payments, the rent, and then end up with nothing left over at the end of the month to put into savings.

That’s a common issue with almost everyone, which is why financial planners recommend paying yourself first when you are trying to increase savings quickly.

Set up an automatic payment into your savings account as soon as your paycheck drops into your account of a certain amount, be it $100 or $1000. In this manner, that amount will go into your savings without your interference every month before you have a chance to spend it all.

Don’t Stop Shopping, but Be Smart When Shopping

You are never going to save money by depriving yourself. It’s like when someone goes on a diet and removes all their favorite foods. Sooner rather than later, they fall off the wagon.

The same thing will apply to you if you are too restrictive with yourself. Go shopping, but be smart about it. Start cutting coupons or checking out sales in your favorite stores.

Planning purchases ahead of time and using the 24-hour rule (wait 24 hours before buying anything big) also helps save money.

Prepare Yourself for Tax Season

Do you scramble every year before the beginning of tax season to prepare all your documents? A surefire way to end up making mistakes or not getting the full tax refund you deserve.

Get 2026 tax prep advice way in advance so you can be prepared for tax season, and you might even end up with a nice, juicy tax refund, which you can then funnel into your savings, making it grow even faster.

Financial Tips Start With Your Daily Habits

Nothing in your finances will change until you do. Start using the financial tips shared above and see how quickly your savings increase. There’s no magic formula to this; just consistency and discipline.

Take it slow, and you will notice your finances change rapidly over the next couple of years.

Anyone can save money, no matter how much they make every month. Check out related articles on finances or lifestyle advice on our website and stay informed.