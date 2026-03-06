11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Mother’s Boyfriend in SW Philly

Source: Anadolu / Getty

11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Mother’s Boyfriend During Altercation in Southwest Philadelphia



Philadelphia police are investigating a tragic incident in which an 11-year-old boy fatally shot his mother’s boyfriend during a domestic altercation. The shooting occurred late Thursday night on the 1100 block of Peach Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man, identified as Jaimeer Jones-Walker of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, arrived at the home where his girlfriend lived with her children and began assaulting her in the bedroom. During the altercation, the woman’s young son retrieved her firearm and shot Jones-Walker in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There was a verbal altercation, and possibly a physical altercation, between the 30-year-old male and his girlfriend, and then a family member of the female intervened,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The firearm was recovered at the scene, and both the boy and his mother are cooperating with detectives.

The incident remains under investigation by the homicide unit.