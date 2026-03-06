Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna’s Fragrances Pulled from UK Shelves Over Fertility Concerns



Rihanna’s signature fragrances, Kiss by Rihanna and Riri by Rihanna, have been recalled from UK retailers after testing revealed the presence of banned chemicals. The compounds in question, Lyral and Lilial, have been prohibited for cosmetic use since 2022 due to concerns about their potential impact on fertility and fetal development.

The Savers retailer issued an urgent recall, advising customers to return affected bottles for a full refund. The recall applies to specific batch codes: 0608940572252 for Kiss and 0608940560389 for Riri.

This development marks a setback for celebrity fragrances, as similar issues have arisen with other products in the past. Despite this, Rihanna’s beauty empire, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, continues to thrive, with Fenty Beauty valued at $1.4 billion. Rihanna’s earlier fragrance ventures, such as Reb’l Fleur and Rogue, had established her as a major player in the scent market long before Fenty’s launch.

Experts remain concerned about the circulation of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in fragrance products, even with regulatory bans in place.