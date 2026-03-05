Patriots part ways with Diggs after Super Bowl loss, citing performance, locker-room, off-field issues

Diggs faces legal troubles that complicate his NFL future

High-profile split with rapper Cardi B adds to public scrutiny surrounding Diggs

Icon Sportswire

Stefon Diggs Released by Patriots Following Super Bowl Collapse Amid Legal and Personal Turmoil

The New England Patriots have reportedly parted ways with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, bringing a dramatic end to a turbulent chapter following the team’s Super Bowl collapse and a wave of off-field controversy surrounding the veteran receiver.

The decision comes just weeks after the Patriots’ disappointing finish on the league’s biggest stage, where the team squandered a late lead in the Super Bowl, a defeat that stunned fans and intensified scrutiny across the organization.

Diggs, who was brought in to provide elite production and veteran leadership to New England’s offense, now finds himself at the center of a storm involving both professional and personal challenges.

Super Bowl Fallout

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Sources close to the organization indicate the Patriots began reassessing their roster and leadership structure in the aftermath of the Super Bowl loss. While several factors contributed to the defeat, the performance and role of key offensive players — including Diggs — became a focal point of internal discussions.

The Patriots had high expectations when they added the Pro Bowl receiver, hoping his playmaking ability would help propel the franchise back to championship form. Instead, the season ended with heartbreak and growing questions about the team’s long-term direction.

Team officials have not publicly detailed the specific reasoning behind Diggs’ release, but league insiders suggest a combination of performance concerns, locker-room dynamics, and off-field distractions played a role in the decision.

Legal Issues Surface

Complicating matters further are ongoing legal issues reportedly involving Diggs. While details remain limited, the situation has added another layer of uncertainty to the receiver’s immediate future in the NFL.

Legal troubles have historically weighed heavily in personnel decisions across the league, particularly when teams are evaluating high-profile players whose off-field matters could impact organizational stability.

Neither Diggs nor his representatives have issued a detailed statement addressing the legal situation.

Public Split With Cardi B

Adding to the public attention surrounding Diggs is his reported split with Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, a relationship that had generated significant media attention in recent months.

The high-profile pairing frequently made headlines across both sports and entertainment outlets, and news of the breakup has only intensified the spotlight currently surrounding the wide receiver.

While personal relationships rarely dictate football decisions directly, the ongoing publicity surrounding Diggs’ personal life has contributed to the broader narrative of a player navigating a challenging moment both on and off the field.

What’s Next for Diggs

Despite the sudden release, Diggs remains one of the most talented wide receivers of his generation. The former All-Pro has consistently ranked among the NFL’s most productive pass catchers and could quickly draw interest from teams looking to add veteran experience and offensive firepower.

However, potential suitors will likely weigh the recent controversies and legal concerns alongside Diggs’ undeniable talent.

For now, the Patriots appear ready to move forward without the star receiver, while Diggs faces one of the most pivotal crossroads of his career.