Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

Philadelphia School District Prohibits Withholding Bathroom and Recess Breaks as Discipline



The Philadelphia School District has adopted a revised wellness policy that prohibits teachers from withholding bathroom or recess breaks as a form of discipline. The policy, approved on Thursday, marks a significant victory for the grassroots parents group Lift Every Voice, which advocated for the change over 18 months.

The updated policy ensures students have “reasonable” access to bathroom breaks and prohibits staff from using the denial of drinking water or bathroom access as punishment. Additionally, elementary students must now be given movement breaks for every 90 minutes of seat time.

“We worked really hard to make sure that the children were able to go to school with dignity,” said Jamila Carter, a district parent and member of Lift Every Voice’s steering committee. “Without being able to go to the bathroom or move their bodies — just those basic, basic things — they will not perform.”

Superintendent Tony Watlington praised the policy, emphasizing the importance of physical breaks for students’ well-being. “Of all the things we do in Philadelphia, this is one we absolutely got right,” he said. The policy aims to create a more supportive and developmentally appropriate environment for students, addressing concerns raised by parents and educators alike.