Source: Jessica Kourkounis / Getty

Philadelphia School District Eliminates Half Days Starting 2026-27

The Philadelphia School District has announced the elimination of all half days beginning in the 2026-27 school year, marking a significant shift in its academic calendar. Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. emphasized that the decision aims to improve student attendance and reduce disruptions for families.

“Half days significantly impact our student attendance,” Watlington stated during a recent school board meeting. Data from the district revealed that attendance drops sharply on half days, with only 51% of students attending school regularly in January 2026, down from 53% the previous year. Watlington attributed this decline largely to calendar disruptions caused by half days.

Under the new policy, professional development days and report card conferences will now be scheduled as full days off for students. The district hopes this change will not only boost attendance but also ease the burden on parents who often struggle to arrange childcare on half days.

The move aligns with Watlington’s broader focus on improving academic outcomes through increased student attendance. “Kids just learn more when they’re in school more,” he said. The district’s remaining half days for the current school year will proceed as planned, but the last day of school on June 11 will now be a full day.