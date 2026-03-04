Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Montgomery County Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Endangering 54 Students

A Montgomery County school bus driver is facing serious charges after allegedly driving under the influence with 54 students on board. Kelly Weber, 46, of Boyertown, was charged with DUI, 54 counts of endangering the welfare of children, and 54 counts of reckless endangerment following a February 6 incident in Douglass Township.

Authorities reported that Weber was driving erratically, narrowly missing cars and a telephone pole, while transporting students from Boyertown Elementary School. Frightened students texted their parents during the ride, with one noting that Weber appeared to be closing her eyes while driving. Another student exited the bus early due to her behavior.

Police later found Weber’s bus stuck in a snowbank. A blood test revealed her blood alcohol content was .331—over four times the legal limit in Pennsylvania—and also detected THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Investigators discovered an open 750-milliliter bottle of Tito’s vodka and two empty 50-milliliter bottles on the bus.

“We are all thankful that this defendant didn’t crash the bus and cause further harm to these children,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. Weber has since been fired by Quigley Bus Service, which announced plans to increase drug and alcohol testing for its drivers. Weber has checked into a rehabilitation facility and is expected to surrender to police.