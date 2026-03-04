Source: sakhorn38 / Getty

Former Lumberton Mayor Pleads Guilty to DUI and Child Abuse



Gina LaPlaca, the former mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey, has pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and child abuse. The 46-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday to three years of supervision under a pretrial intervention program, which includes mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The charges stem from an incident last March when LaPlaca, while intoxicated, picked up her child from daycare. Police body camera footage captured the events leading to her arrest. In a statement, LaPlaca expressed deep remorse, saying, “What I did was wrong. It was dangerous. It was inexcusable. I drove while intoxicated with my child in the car—a choice that could have caused irreversible harm. That reality is something I will live with, and learn from, for the rest of my life.”

Failure to comply with the terms of the pretrial program could result in further prosecution.