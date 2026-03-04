Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Pennsylvania Teen Hospitalized After Attempting Viral ‘Fire-Breathing’ Social Media Challenge

A teenager from Pitcairn, Allegheny County, is recovering in the hospital after attempting a dangerous “fire-breathing” challenge that has been circulating on social media. The stunt, which involved using isopropyl alcohol, left the teen with severe burns to the face and chest. Authorities say the teen is intubated and receiving treatment for life-altering injuries.

“Luckily, in this particular case, it did not burn the building down,” said Al Hussey, Wilmerding Borough Fire Marshal. “But somebody really got hurt and is going to have life-altering injuries.”

The incident has prompted officials to urge parents to monitor their children’s access to household products like chemicals, lighters, and matches, and to educate them about the dangers of online trends. This case is part of a troubling pattern, with other recent incidents involving children injured by viral challenges, including a 9-year-old in Illinois who suffered third-degree burns from a similar stunt.

Authorities are emphasizing the importance of awareness and prevention to avoid further tragedies linked to social media challenges.