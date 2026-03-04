Source: smodj / Getty

Human Trafficking Probe Leads to Raids and Arrests at Delaware Massage Businesses

A months-long human trafficking investigation in Delaware culminated in coordinated raids at three massage businesses, resulting in the arrests of four individuals and the rescue of several women identified as victims. The raids, conducted in Hockessin, Brandywine Hundred, and Newark, uncovered evidence of sexual acts being exchanged for money, according to New Castle County police.

Authorities charged Mingzi Nan with promoting prostitution, conducting transactions with criminal proceeds, and related offenses. Nan remains in custody after failing to post bail. Meulan Lanno, Juli Cha, and Joseph Johnson were also arrested on charges including prostitution, conspiracy, wage theft, and criminal nuisance. They have since been released on bail.

Police revealed that some of the women involved were brought to the United States specifically for sex trafficking. “These are true victims,” said Master Corporal Richard Chambers. Investigators believe Johnson and Nan laundered money from the businesses through local casinos and banks, with nearly $14,000 seized during the raids.

The women rescued are now receiving assistance, and state authorities are considering shutting down the implicated businesses. Police urge the public to report suspected human trafficking by calling 302-395-2727.