Philadelphia Launches Funeral Assistance Program for Homicide Victims’ Families



Philadelphia has become the first city in the United States to launch a municipal fund aimed at easing the financial burden on families of homicide victims. The Homicide Victim Funeral Assistance (HVFA) program, announced on February 25, will provide up to $2,000 per family to help cover funeral and burial costs for loved ones lost to violence in the city.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker emphasized the program’s importance, stating, “Too often, the enormous cost of a funeral comes at the worst possible moment, when families are already facing emotional and structural challenges. The HVFA program is our response—offering immediate support to reduce financial strain and reaffirming our commitment to take care of our own.”

The city has allocated $600,000 annually to the program, which will work in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Victims Compensation Assistance Program, allowing families to access up to $8,500 in combined aid. Payments will be made directly to service providers to minimize stress on grieving families. Eligibility is determined by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, with the program covering homicides occurring within city limits after its launch date.

Victim advocate Darlene Wilson-Bennett, who lost her son to gun violence, praised the initiative, saying, “This program will help lighten the heavy burdens families inevitably endure.” For more information, families can contact the Office of the Victim Advocate at (215) 686-2115 or email OVAfuneralfund@phila.gov.