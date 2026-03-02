Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Earns ‘A’ Grade from Players

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has received high praise from his players, earning an “A” grade in the NFL Players Association’s (NFLPA) 2026 team report card. The survey, conducted among 1,759 NFL players, provided an unfiltered look at how players view their teams’ environments, leadership, and facilities. Sirianni’s grade reflects strong support from the Eagles’ locker room, even amid external criticism and speculation about his leadership.

The report card evaluated various aspects of team operations, including coaching, facilities, and travel. While the Eagles received mixed grades overall—such as a “D” for their locker room and an “F” for team travel—Sirianni’s leadership stood out as a bright spot. His “A” grade was second only to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who earned an “A+.” The results highlight the players’ confidence in Sirianni’s ability to lead the team, despite challenges and external scrutiny. As the Eagles continue to navigate high expectations, the strong endorsement from players highlights Sirianni’s impact within the organization.



