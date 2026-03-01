Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Who Looked More Bangin' At The NAACP Image Awards

Who Looked More Bangin'? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards

Black excellence was abound not only during the NAACP Image Awards ceremony, but on the ice-blue carpet where celebs sizzled and slayed.

Published on March 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Celebs flaunted designer looks with confidence on the ice blue carpet
  • Gold was a popular color choice, seen on stars like Terrence J and Colman Domingo
  • Sleek silhouettes and dramatic details were highlights of the night's fashion
1 of 5

Source: Getty Images for BET

Black Hollywood looked runway-ready and radiant at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, and a number of your faves were stunning style standouts.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Presented by BET and the NAACP, the ceremony celebrated the best in Black brilliance across entertainment, and on the ice blue carpet, celebs flaunted couture with confidence.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Entertainer of the year nominee Teyana Taylor turned heads in Ashi Studio Couture.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty


The look featured a whittled waist-flaunting bodice and elegant train.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Black was also the color of the night for singer Tyla, who stunned in slinky satin via Jean Paul Gaultier and dazzled in diamonds.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Another style standout was Kerry Washington, who wore Black designer Sergio Hudson for the occasion…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Viola Davis, who wore crimson Marmar Halim before accepting the Chairman’s Award…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

and Keke Palmer, who wowed in white.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

HelloBeautiful reports that the dress featuring a bedazzled cape was designed by Miss Sohee.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

More on the flip!

Another stunning style standout was Forever’s Lovie Simone.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

The gorgeous girl looked like a trophy in a gold-gilded gown from Vietnamese designer Le Thanh Hoa.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Sleek silhouettes were the theme for Chloe and Halle at the Image Awards.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Chloe wore Christian Siriano…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

while Halle donned Stephane Rolland couture, complete with a dramatic collar.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty


As for Quinta Brunson, her autumn-colored Gabriela Hearst gown turned heads, alongside her mullet.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Attendees got a good look at Quinta’s gorgeous glam later that night as she accepted the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

Not to be outdone, the men matched the magic with standout style statements, especially in gold.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

It was the color of the night for Terrence J…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

as well as Roland Martin…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

And Colman Domingo, who received the President’s Award for distinguished public service and singular achievement.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Other stylish fellas seen on the scene included David Banner…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Aldis Hodge…

and

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Sterling K. Brown, who brought his beautiful wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, as his date…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

and Delroy Lindo.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Also spotted were the stylish stars of Beyond The Gates

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Salt N’Pepa and DJ Spinderella, who were inducted into the prestigious NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame…

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

and the gorgeous girls of Sistas.

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

You tell us, whose NAACP Image Awards look is your favorite?

NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Getty Images For BET
NEXT SLIDE
12345

Who Looked More Bangin'? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards was originally published on bossip.com

More from Philly's R&B station
We them ones comedy tour philadelphia flyer

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close