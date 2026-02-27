Rabid Skunk Found in Cherry Hill, Two People and Two Dogs Potentially Exposed

Source: Carol Hamilton / Getty

A skunk found in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has tested positive for rabies, the Camden County Health Department announced on February 26. The incident occurred on February 20, when two residents discovered the skunk attacking their dogs in their backyard. The residents safely trapped the animal and transported it to a wildlife rescue center, which arranged for rabies testing at the state Public Health & Environmental Laboratories in Trenton.

The test confirmed the skunk was rabid, prompting health officials to notify the dog owners of potential exposure. Both residents have been advised to consult their physicians about post-exposure prophylaxis, a preventive treatment for rabies. The two dogs involved in the altercation were confirmed to be vaccinated but will remain under confinement and observation for four months. Camden County Health Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher emphasized the importance of early treatment after exposure, urging residents to keep pet vaccinations up to date and avoid direct contact with wild animals. For more information on rabies prevention, residents can contact the Camden County Health Department.