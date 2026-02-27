Wawa Recalls Milk Products Over Potential Choking Hazard

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Wawa has issued a recall for several of its 16-ounce bottled milk products due to the potential presence of soft plastic pieces that could pose a choking hazard. The recall affects four products with expiration dates of March 2, 2026, and March 5, 2026. The impacted items include Wawa Dutch Chocolate Milk, Chocolate Milk, Cookies & Cream Milk, and 2% Reduced Fat Milk.

The recall spans stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Wawa has confirmed that all affected products have been removed from shelves and urges customers who purchased these items to dispose of them immediately. Customers can contact Wawa’s Customer Contact Center at 1-800-444-9292 or use the online contact form to request a refund. While no injuries have been reported, Wawa is taking this precautionary measure to ensure customer safety.