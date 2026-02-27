Philadelphia School District Updates $2.8 Billion Facilities Plan, Spares Two Schools from Closure

Source: Jessica Kourkounis / Getty

The School District of Philadelphia has revised its $2.8 billion Facilities Master Plan, reducing the number of schools slated for closure from 20 to 18. The updated plan, announced during a packed Board of Education meeting on Thursday night, spares Russell Conwell Middle School and Motivation High School from closure. Instead, Motivation High School will absorb students from Paul Robeson High School, which remains on the closure list.

The restructuring plan aims to modernize 159 school buildings across the city, addressing long-standing issues with aging infrastructure. Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. emphasized the district’s commitment to listening to community feedback, stating, “We do not take great delight in recommending to close 18 schools, and so we’re pleased that we took the time to listen to our parents and families.” The plan also includes transferring eight closed buildings to the city for potential conversion into affordable housing. If approved, the changes will begin in the 2027-28 school year, with a town hall meeting scheduled for March 12 to gather further input.