OJ Da Juiceman On New Music & Where He Stands With Gucci & Waka Flocka

OJ's early hustle and community-focused rise to become a distinctive Atlanta voice

Reflecting on Brick Squad's legacy and relationships with Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane

Continuing to evolve and drop new music while keeping it 100% authentic

Zone 6 has produced plenty of stars, but few shine quite like OJ Da Juiceman. In an energetic interview with DJ Holiday, OJ opened up about his come-up, the power of community, and what’s next for one of Atlanta’s most distinctive voices.

Reflecting on nearly two decades of brotherhood with DJ Holiday, OJ shared, “It’s at least like 20 years.” Back then, he was just Otis, hustling at the Texaco, running errands, and learning what it meant to grind. “We didn’t have no expectations or anything, bro… We was just young and having fun,” Holiday added.

OJ’s journey into music was as grassroots as it gets. “It was in a van… like a mobile studio inside of that studio,” OJ laughed, recalling his first recording days. He soon found himself at Gresham Road’s fabled studio, home to classics like Gucci Mane’s “Black Tee.” Seeing Gucci in action inspired him: “Gucci was jumping a little bit with maybe Trap House. And then you tried it… We knew instantly. I was like, ‘Bro, why is his ad-libs like that?’ It’s like he bringing a whole different vibe to the situation.”

That originality and work ethic put him on the map. Long before streaming, OJ’s hustle was legendary. “I had like six cell phones,” OJ admitted, calling into radio stations with different voices to get spins. He even booked his own shows under a fake manager alias, showing that “finesse” is more than just a buzzword.

And when it comes to Brick Squad, the crew that shaped a generation of trap music, OJ kept it real: “I would love to see it,” he said of a Brick Squad reunion. “Time kind of went by… everybody animosity towards each other might have kind of damped away.” When asked specifically about Waka Flocka, OJ was open about where things stand: “Flocka, he’s still Waka Flocka to me, like the little brother. Like how he always been back when—before he was even rapping.” Although they haven’t spoken much recently, OJ made it clear there’s no real beef—just time and distance. “It was never nothing on my end,” he explained. As for Gucci Mane, OJ was clear: “We definitely good. If something was wrong, he would have called.”

OJ’s not slowing down. He just premiered “Stunner Shades,” produced by Zaytoven, and teased his upcoming project R&B Juice 2, dropping March 6th. “Funky Fingers ain’t gonna never let us down, man,” OJ said, giving Zaytoven his flowers.

His story is one of staying true: from Bouldercrest to the world, always keeping it community-focused and 100. As OJ signed off with “Aye! OK!”, it was a reminder: real ones never fall off—they evolve.

