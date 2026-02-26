Jalen Hurts Releases Children’s Book ‘Better Than a Touchdown,’ Announces Book Signing Event

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is adding “author” to his list of accomplishments with the release of his debut children’s book, Better Than a Touchdown. The book, set to be released on March 10, 2026, is an inspiring story about friendship, teamwork, and resilience. Illustrated by Nneka Myers, the book follows a young boy named Jalen who, after learning his school’s football team has been cut, rallies his friends to find a solution. Hurts describes the book as “a love letter to the power of community and the importance of doing something bigger than yourself.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own children’s book, and I’m blessed to say that dream has now become a reality,” Hurts shared. “Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve brought into my adult life were passed down to me during childhood. I hope this book strikes a chord of resilience, encourages self-belief, and resonates with not only kids but also teachers, mentors, and parents.”

To celebrate the release, Hurts will host a book signing event at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books in Philadelphia on March 13, 2026. Fans and readers will have the opportunity to meet the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and get their copies of Better Than a Touchdown signed. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, as Hurts continues to inspire both on and off the field.