Franklin Mall Temporarily Closed Following Fire, Reopening Plans Underway

Franklin Mall, located in Northeast Philadelphia, has been temporarily closed following a fire that occurred on Saturday, February 21, 2026. The fire, which was contained to a single tenant space, caused no injuries but prompted the City of Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections to issue a temporary closure notice. This measure ensures that necessary inspections and evaluations are conducted to confirm the building’s safety and structural integrity.

In a statement, mall officials emphasized their commitment to reopening as soon as possible. “Our team is working closely with city officials to complete all necessary inspections and secure the approvals required to safely reopen the property,” the statement read. Licensed professionals and vendors have been engaged to assess the affected area and ensure all life-safety systems are operational. While no specific reopening date has been announced, management has assured tenants and visitors that updates will be provided as progress is made.