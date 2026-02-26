Philadelphia Kicks Off 100-Day Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026 with Pep Rally at Comcast Center Plaza

Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

Philadelphia is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a spirited 100-day countdown celebration held at the Comcast Center Plaza. The event, organized by Philadelphia Soccer 2026, marked the city’s excitement as one of the 16 host cities for the world’s largest sporting event. The rally featured live music, appearances by local soccer stars, and a countdown clock unveiling, symbolizing the city’s readiness to welcome fans from around the globe.

Philadelphia will host six matches during the tournament, including five Group Stage games and a Round of 16 match on July 4, 2026. The event highlighted the city’s commitment to making the World Cup a transformative experience, not just for soccer fans but for the entire community. “This is more than just a tournament; it’s an opportunity to showcase Philadelphia on the global stage,” said Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. With the countdown officially underway, the city is set to create lasting memories and a legacy of pride and unity.