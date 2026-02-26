SEPTA Trolleys to Use AI Technology for Parking Enforcement in Philadelphia

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

Starting March 2, 2026, SEPTA trolleys in Philadelphia will be equipped with AI-powered cameras to enforce “no parking” rules in trolley lanes and stopping zones. This initiative, a collaboration between SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA), aims to improve public transit reliability and safety by targeting vehicles that obstruct trolley operations. The program will initially cover trolley lines T1 through T5 and the G1 route on Girard Avenue.

The AI cameras, developed by Hayden AI, will identify violations, which will then be reviewed by trained PPA officers before issuing warnings or $51 fines. A 30-day warning period will precede active enforcement, starting April 1. Officials hope the technology will reduce delays, enhance accessibility, and create safer boarding conditions for passengers. Philadelphia is the first city in the U.S. to implement this enforcement approach on trolleys, following the success of similar programs on SEPTA buses and in cities like New York and Washington, D.C.