2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its 2026 nominee list Wednesday, and fans erupted online as artists from hip-hop, R&B, pop and rock landed spots on the ballot. The Hall of Fame panel added 17 performers to the shortlist, including Lauryn Hill, Wu‑Tang Clan and New Edition.

Hill earned her first nomination for her game-changing solo work and her years with the Fugees, a legacy that reshaped hip-hop and soul decades after her debut. The Wu-Tang Clan drew praise for its groundbreaking influence on rap culture since the early 1990s, while New Edition gained attention for pushing boy band and R&B sounds into mainstream charts.

This year’s ballot mixes first-time nominees with acts returning for another shot at induction. Alongside Hill, Wu-Tang and New Edition, first-time contenders include Mariah Carey, P!nk, Melissa Etheridge and Luther Vandross. Rock stalwarts such as Iron Maiden, Oasis and Billy Idol also earned spots on the ballot.

Nominees will face a vote by more than 1,200 artists, historians and industry professionals. The foundation will reveal its 2026 inductees in April, and the induction celebration will take place this fall.

Fans have already taken to social media to back their favorites, debating potential winners through online polls and discussion threads. Artists and observers alike say this year’s nominees reflect how broadly the Hall defines rock and roll, honoring impact and influence across genres.