Bill Gates Admits To Being In Epstein Files — Issues An Apology

Source: MARTIN BERTRAND / Getty

In a candid public statement this week, Bill Gates acknowledged past affairs and expressed regret over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, drawing renewed attention to questions about his personal conduct and judgment.

Gates addressed the controversy during a media interview, where he admitted that he “made mistakes” in both his marriage and professional relationships. He said he takes responsibility for the pain his actions caused his family and colleagues. Gates emphasized that he regrets meeting with Epstein after Epstein’s 2008 conviction and called those meetings a serious error in judgment.

“I should never have pursued a relationship with him,” Gates said, referring to Epstein. He explained that he initially met Epstein to discuss philanthropy but now recognizes that the association damaged his credibility and undermined the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. At the time, both cited irreconcilable differences. Since then, reports have detailed Gates’s meetings with Epstein and raised concerns about the tech billionaire’s decision-making during that period.

In his latest remarks, Gates said he deeply regrets the embarrassment and distress that his actions caused. He stated that he remains focused on global health, climate initiatives, and education reform through his philanthropic work. He also said he understands why people question his choices and pledged to learn from the experience.

Advocacy groups continue to scrutinize prominent figures who maintained ties to Epstein after his conviction. Gates acknowledged that public trust requires accountability and transparency. He urged leaders in business and philanthropy to exercise better judgment and to prioritize ethical standards in every partnership they form.