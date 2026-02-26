Philadelphia Named Best American City for Street Art by USA Today Readers

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

For the second consecutive year—and the third time since 2023—Philadelphia has been crowned the best American city for street art by USA Today readers. The accolade, part of the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, highlights the city’s vibrant and expansive street art scene, which boasts over 4,000 murals. This recognition underscores Philadelphia’s reputation as a hub for creativity and public art.

Central to the city’s success is Mural Arts Philadelphia, an organization founded in 1984 to empower artists and transform public spaces. Iconic projects like the “Love Letter” series, a collection of 50 rooftop murals visible from the Market-Frankford elevated train line, have become emblematic of the city’s artistic identity. With its rich tapestry of murals and community-driven art initiatives, Philadelphia continues to captivate residents and visitors alike, solidifying its place as a cultural and artistic powerhouse.