Listen Live
Close
Local

Philadelphia Named Best American City for Street Art

Philadelphia Named Best American City for Street Art by USA Today Readers

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia's Homeless Left To Fend For Themselves Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

For the second consecutive year—and the third time since 2023—Philadelphia has been crowned the best American city for street art by USA Today readers. The accolade, part of the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, highlights the city’s vibrant and expansive street art scene, which boasts over 4,000 murals. This recognition underscores Philadelphia’s reputation as a hub for creativity and public art.

Unites States : Illustration
Source: Frédéric Soltan / Getty

Central to the city’s success is Mural Arts Philadelphia, an organization founded in 1984 to empower artists and transform public spaces. Iconic projects like the “Love Letter” series, a collection of 50 rooftop murals visible from the Market-Frankford elevated train line, have become emblematic of the city’s artistic identity. With its rich tapestry of murals and community-driven art initiatives, Philadelphia continues to captivate residents and visitors alike, solidifying its place as a cultural and artistic powerhouse.

Related Tags

Things to do in Philly

More from Philly's R&B station
We them ones comedy tour philadelphia flyer

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close