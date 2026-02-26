Over a Dozen Arrests Made in Connection to Philadelphia Shootings Over Two Years

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Philadelphia authorities have announced the arrests of more than a dozen individuals linked to a series of violent shootings that occurred between September 2022 and May 2024. The incidents, which spanned West, South, and Southwest Philadelphia, resulted in five homicides and 35 shooting victims, including a 5-year-old child. The arrests were part of a coordinated effort by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement to address escalating gun violence in the city.

The suspects, identified as members of street groups such as the “Young Bag Chasers” (YBC), “Campers Campers Klapperz” (CCK), and “Parkside Killers” (PSK), face charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to aggravated assault and conspiracy. Among the incidents highlighted was a double shooting in September 2022, where an 8-year-old was struck by a stray bullet, and a December 2023 homicide where the victim was mocked by the perpetrators. District Attorney Larry Krasner emphasized the city’s commitment to holding violent offenders accountable, stating, “We will use every legal tool, resource, and enforcement strategy to secure justice for victims and co-survivors of violent crime.” The investigation remains ongoing, with additional suspects yet to be named.