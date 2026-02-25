Philly Beer Fest Returns with Tastings from Regional Breweries

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

Beer enthusiasts, rejoice! The Philly Beer Fest is making its much-anticipated return this Saturday, February 28, at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City. This annual event promises a day filled with unlimited tastings from some of the region’s finest breweries, including Triple Bottom Brewing Company, Levante Brewing Company, Evil Genius Beer Company, and Conshohocken Brewing Company. For those seeking alternatives, the festival will also feature hard seltzers, spiked iced teas, and spirits. While food is not included in the ticket price, it will be available for purchase throughout the event.

The festival is split into two sessions: the first from 1 to 4 p.m. (with early admission at noon) and the second from 6 to 9 p.m. (early entry at 5 p.m.). Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, with an acoustic set by Keep the Change during the first session and DJ Tonka spinning tracks in the evening. Tickets start at $37.75, with early access upgrades available. This 21+ event requires all attendees, including designated drivers, to have a ticket. Due to limited parking, organizers recommend using public transportation or rideshare services. Don’t miss this opportunity to sample the best of the region’s craft beer scene!