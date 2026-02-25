Quakertown Student Facing Charges After ICE Protest

Source: Austin American-Statesman/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Two Quakertown Community High School students now face aggravated assault charges after a physical confrontation with the borough’s police chief earlier this week, according to court records and school officials.

Authorities say the incident unfolded near school grounds when Police Chief Scott McElree approached a small group of students during a response to reports of a disturbance. Investigators allege that two students engaged in a heated exchange with the chief before the situation escalated into a physical struggle.

Prosecutors claim the students struck and shoved McElree as he attempted to detain one of them. Officers who arrived to assist helped restrain the teens and placed them under arrest at the scene. Emergency medical personnel later evaluated the chief for minor injuries. He returned to duty after receiving treatment.

District administrators confirmed that the high school placed the students on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the legal process. Superintendent Bill Harner stated that the district will cooperate fully with law enforcement and will follow its code of conduct as the case moves forward.

Court documents list aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and related offenses among the charges. If convicted, the students could face significant legal consequences under Pennsylvania law.

Several students and parents gathered outside the school the following day, where some expressed concern about student-police interactions. Others voiced support for the chief and emphasized the need for accountability when violence targets law enforcement.

Community leaders urged calm and called for a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the clash. Borough officials stressed that the department values its relationship with local schools and plans to continue outreach efforts despite the incident.

A preliminary hearing will determine how the case proceeds. As the legal process unfolds, the confrontation has sparked broader conversations in Quakertown about discipline, authority, and the responsibilities shared by students and law enforcement alike.