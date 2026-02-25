Police Officer Wanted on Child Rape Charges Fatally Shot by Police in Bala Cynwyd

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

A part-time police officer wanted on child rape charges was fatally shot by law enforcement in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. when Lower Merion police officers spotted a vehicle belonging to 38-year-old Francis Connell Collier on Old Lancaster Road. Collier, who was wanted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, was confronted by officers as he returned to his vehicle.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Collier opened fire on the officers, prompting them to return fire. Collier was struck and killed during the exchange. No other injuries were reported. Sources confirmed that Collier had been serving as a part-time police officer in Morton Borough, Delaware County. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the fatal encounter.