Trader Joes Fried Rice Recalled After Finding Glass

Source: DronG / Getty

Shoppers across the country scrambled for answers this week after Trader Joe’s pulled 3.4 million pounds of frozen fried rice from store shelves over fears that glass fragments may have contaminated the popular product.

The grocery chain announced the recall after customers reported hard, sharp pieces inside several packages of Vegetable Fried Rice. Company leaders said they launched an immediate investigation and traced the issue to a production problem at one of their suppliers. Executives stated that consumer safety drives every decision and prompted the swift action.

Trader Joe’s directed customers to check lot codes and discard affected packages right away. The company also encouraged shoppers to return the product to any store location for a full refund. Store employees removed the frozen rice from freezers nationwide and posted recall notices to alert customers.

Food safety experts warn that glass fragments can cause serious injury, including cuts to the mouth, throat, and digestive tract. Health officials advise anyone who experiences pain or unusual symptoms after eating the product to seek medical attention promptly.

Trader Joe’s operates hundreds of stores across the United States and maintains a loyal customer base that values affordable specialty foods. The recall marks one of the larger frozen food withdrawals in recent months and places renewed focus on supply chain oversight and quality control standards.

Company representatives emphasized that no other Trader Joe’s products face impact from this issue. Leaders pledged to strengthen inspection procedures and work closely with suppliers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Consumers can find additional details, including specific lot numbers, on the Trader Joe’s website or by contacting the company’s customer relations line.