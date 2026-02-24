Anthony Edwards Names Tyrese Maxey as one of his Favorite Players

Source: David Berding / Getty

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently expressed his admiration for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, calling him “one of my favorite players to watch in the league.” The praise came after a standout performance by Maxey, who scored 39 points and delivered a highlight-reel dunk over Edwards during a game in Minnesota. Despite being on the receiving end of the poster dunk, Edwards showed humility and respect, acknowledging Maxey’s incredible talent and competitive spirit.

The two rising NBA stars share a history that dates back to their high school days, where they often faced off in intense matchups. Edwards’ comments highlight the mutual respect between the players, with Maxey also referring to Edwards as “my dawg” and emphasizing their bond. Both players are seen as the future of the league, and their dynamic performances continue to captivate fans. Edwards’ recognition of Maxey’s skills underscores the growing impact of the 76ers guard, who has been stepping up as a key player for Philadelphia.