Latest Snow Totals Across Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia

The Philadelphia region experienced a significant winter storm over the weekend, with intense snow bands dropping one to two inches per hour in some areas. As of Monday afternoon, snowfall totals revealed a wide range of accumulation across Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia. In Delaware, Kent County saw Woodside buried under 20.5 inches of snow, while Sussex County’s Selbyville recorded 18.5 inches. New Castle County, including Hockessin, reported 10 inches.

New Jersey faced some of the heaviest snowfall, with Monmouth County’s Freehold topping the charts at 26 inches. Ocean County’s Bayville followed closely with 25.8 inches. In Pennsylvania, Bucks County’s Richboro and Langhorne each recorded 22 inches, while Philadelphia’s Northeast neighborhoods saw up to 16 inches. The storm caused disruptions across the region, with residents digging out from varying snow depths. For a full list of snow totals, visit NBC Philadelphia’s live updates.