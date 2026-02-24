Snow Emergency Lifted in Philadelphia

Source: Olga Kaya / Getty

Philadelphia has officially lifted its snow emergency as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, signaling a return to normalcy after the recent winter storm. With the emergency lifted, parking restrictions on snow emergency routes have been removed, allowing drivers to resume parking in these areas. However, city crews continue to work diligently to treat and plow roads across the city to ensure safe travel conditions.

Residents are encouraged to report any lingering road issues or make storm-related service requests by calling 311. While the snow emergency has ended, the city remains focused on addressing the storm's aftermath and ensuring public safety.