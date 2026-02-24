Listen Live
Close
Local

Snow Emergency Lifted in Philadelphia

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snowstorm in center city Philadelphia
Source: Olga Kaya / Getty

Philadelphia has officially lifted its snow emergency as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, signaling a return to normalcy after the recent winter storm. With the emergency lifted, parking restrictions on snow emergency routes have been removed, allowing drivers to resume parking in these areas. However, city crews continue to work diligently to treat and plow roads across the city to ensure safe travel conditions.

Residents are encouraged to report any lingering road issues or make storm-related service requests by calling 311. While the snow emergency has ended, the city remains focused on addressing the storm’s aftermath and ensuring public safety. For ongoing updates and local news, residents can subscribe to free alerts and newsletters from Patch.

More from Philly's R&B station
We them ones comedy tour philadelphia flyer

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close