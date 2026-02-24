JP MORGAN CHASE — TALK MONEY TUESDAY 2/24

Source: AY MOMENTS / Getty

Talk Money Tuesday is a weekly conversation and educational series powered by JPMorgan Chase that centers on practical, real-world money topics to help people improve their financial well-being. Each week, financial experts share insights on essential money skills such as building healthy budgeting habits, managing debt, saving effectively, improving credit, and setting long-term financial goals — including tips for investing and planning for life milestones like buying a home or preparing for retirement. The series also explores how to make money work for you through smarter spending choices, wealth-building strategies, and actionable advice that supports financial confidence and resilience in both good times and difficult economic environments.

You can listen live each and every Tuesday at 1:20 pm on 100.3 WRNB and Classix 107.9!