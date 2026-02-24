Snooki Announces Stage 1 Cervical Cancer

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared personal health news with fans this week, revealing that doctors recently diagnosed her with Stage 1 cervical cancer. The reality television star spoke candidly about her condition in a video posted to social media, where she outlined her treatment plan and expressed gratitude for early detection.

Polizzi, who rose to fame on Jersey Shore, said her gynecologist discovered abnormal cells during a routine exam. Follow-up testing confirmed the early-stage cancer diagnosis. She urged her followers to schedule regular screenings and emphasized the importance of paying attention to changes in their bodies.

“I want to be open about this because I know it can help someone else,” Polizzi said. “I feel strong, and I feel confident in my doctors and my plan.”

Polizzi plans to undergo a hysterectomy in the coming weeks. She explained that her medical team recommended the procedure to remove the cancer and reduce the risk of recurrence. She described the decision as emotional but necessary, noting that she wants to prioritize her long-term health and her family.

Her husband and three children have rallied around her, she said, and close friends from the entertainment industry have offered support. Polizzi thanked fans for their encouragement and asked for privacy as she prepares for surgery.

Medical experts say Stage 1 cervical cancer often responds well to treatment when doctors catch it early. Polizzi credited routine screenings for catching the disease at an early stage and encouraged women to stay proactive about their health appointments.

“I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to come back stronger,” she said.

Polizzi plans to provide updates after her surgery and recovery, and she hopes her story inspires others to seek preventive care.