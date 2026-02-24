TSA Pre Check Remains Open Despite Previous Suspension Plans

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed Tuesday that TSA PreCheck will remain operational, reversing earlier plans that called for a temporary suspension of the expedited screening program. Agency leaders said they reconsidered the move after reviewing staffing levels, security metrics, and traveler demand.

Earlier this month, senior officials drafted a proposal that would have paused new enrollments and limited access at select airports during peak travel months. Leaders cited budget constraints and technology upgrades as key reasons for the proposed suspension. However, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said his team found a path forward that protects both security standards and customer convenience without disrupting service.

“We listened to travelers, airport partners, and members of Congress,” Pekoske said. “We recognize the value that TSA PreCheck delivers, and we will keep the program running nationwide.”

The Department of Homeland Security supported the decision after internal briefings highlighted strong enrollment numbers and improved checkpoint efficiency. Officials reported that more than 90 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than ten minutes in standard conditions. Airlines and airport operators also urged the agency to maintain the program, arguing that it reduces congestion in general screening lanes and improves overall throughput.

Travel industry groups welcomed the announcement and praised the agency for responding quickly to public feedback. Several lawmakers had pressed TSA to clarify its plans, warning that a suspension would create confusion and longer lines at major hubs.

TSA leaders said they will continue to invest in enrollment centers, biometric verification technology, and risk-based screening tools. They also pledged to strengthen oversight and conduct regular reviews to ensure the program meets evolving security needs.