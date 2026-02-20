The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

Source: C3PICS / Getty

Updated: Friday, February 20, 4:09 pm

If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, there’s almost no way you haven’t seen the viral “tendernism” videos. The clips, which blew up across TikTok, Instagram, and X, feature Walter Johnson — better known online as Mr. Tendernism — working the counter at Destination Smokehouse and selling plates of BBQ with unmatched enthusiasm. His now iconic delivery, repeating the word “tender” with conviction and charisma, quickly became a meme. What started as everyday customer service turned into a full-blown internet moment, with people pulling up to the restaurant just to experience the energy in person.

As the videos gained traction, the buzz eventually reached Keith Lee, whose reviews have a reputation for changing the trajectory of small businesses overnight. Keith visited the restaurant and later revealed he attempted to leave a $4,000 tip, intended specifically for Mr. Tendernism. That revelation shocked fans — but the bigger issue was what came next. According to both Keith and Mr. Tendernism, the money never reached Johnson’s hands, sparking immediate questions about who controlled the funds and how tips were handled behind the scenes.

That’s where ownership enters the conversation. Nick Yepremian, the owner of Destination Smokehouse, publicly addressed the situation as backlash mounted. Yepremian acknowledged the viral attention and the confusion surrounding the tip, but soon after, news broke that Mr. Tendernism had been allegedly terminated from his position. The explanation centered on workplace policies, behavior, and the complications that came with sudden internet fame. Still, many online felt the move looked less like accountability and more like a reaction to pressure once the money and spotlight got involved.

Mr. Tendernism didn’t let the narrative get told without him. In a series of response videos, he explained that he never received the $4,000 tip and felt blindsided by both the firing and the way events unfolded publicly. While he avoided outright attacks, his frustration was clear. Supporters quickly pointed out that his personality helped elevate the restaurant’s visibility, arguing that he became the face of the brand without receiving the protection or compensation that should accompany that level of exposure.

Now, the situation sits in a gray area. Some believe the owner handled an internal issue the best way he could, while others see Mr. Tendernism as a worker who went viral, helped drive traffic, and then got burned once money entered the equation. Either way, the tendernism saga has grown into something much bigger than a catchy phrase. It’s become a conversation about labor, ownership, viral fame, and who really benefits when internet moments turn into real-world dollars. What started as a laugh ended up exposing the uncomfortable business side of going viral.

The conversation reached another level after a viral video recently surfaced showing Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson appearing to be on his own, no longer operating out of Destination Smokehouse and seemingly separated from the brand he helped make famous. The clip, which has been widely circulated online, shows Johnson continuing his signature “tendernism” persona — but notably without the restaurant backing or infrastructure that once amplified it. For many viewers, the moment feels symbolic. The same personality that helped turn Destination Smokehouse into a viral spot is now standing independently, reinforcing rumors that owner Nick Yepremain — who reportedly controls the trademark and business rights tied to the restaurant — had officially moved on without him.

Online reaction has been intense and deeply divided. A large portion of social media rallied behind Johnson, expressing sadness and frustration over how things have unfolded. Many users called for boycotts of Destination Smokehouse altogether, arguing that the restaurant benefited heavily from Johnson’s personality and viral appeal before ultimately parting ways with him. Others have pointed out what they see as a familiar pattern — Black creators bringing energy, culture, and originality to something, only to lose ownership, control, or recognition once it becomes profitable. For supporters, watching Mr. Tendernism stand alone after helping build the moment in the first place felt less like business and more like a cultural cautionary tale.

At the same time, not everyone has been sympathetic. Some critics have argued that Johnson bears partial responsibility for how things played out, pointing to the now-infamous Keith Lee situation, in which a $4,000 tip intended for him never reached him after security blocked the interaction. Others noted that Johnson publicly stood beside the restaurant and its ownership during earlier stages of the controversy, which, in their eyes, complicates the narrative now that he appears to be on the outside looking in.

See how social media has felt about the Mr. Tendernism situation since the beginning.