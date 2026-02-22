Philadelphia Declares Snow Emergency Ahead of Major Winter Storm

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Philadelphia and its surrounding regions are bracing for a significant winter storm, prompting officials to declare a snow emergency. The City of Philadelphia’s snow emergency went into effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, 2026, as heavy snow and high winds are expected to impact the area. Residents are required to move vehicles from snow emergency routes to avoid ticketing or towing, and discounted parking is available at select Center City garages. City officials have also announced changes to sanitation schedules, with trash collection suspended on Monday and Tuesday, and city offices and courts closed to the public on Monday.

In neighboring New Jersey, Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties, urging residents to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel. The nor’easter is forecasted to bring over a foot of snow to most of the state, with coastal areas potentially seeing up to 18 inches. Blizzard conditions, including 50 mph wind gusts, are expected along the shore, raising concerns about flooding and beach erosion. NJ TRANSIT has suspended bus, light rail, and Access Link services, while speed limits on major highways have been reduced to 35 mph. Officials across the region are urging residents to take the storm seriously and prioritize safety.