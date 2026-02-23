Teddy Riley Dragged For Call To Forgive R. Kelly, Apologizes For Planning New Music With Convicted Crooner

The pioneer of New Jack Swing has officially changed his tune. On Friday, Feb. 20, Teddy Riley took to social media to issue a formal retraction and apology after sparking a firestorm of criticism for suggesting he would collaborate with disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly.

The legendary producer, who has worked with the likes of Bobby Brown, found himself in the hot seat following an in-depth interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Feb. 18. In that interview, Riley appeared to defend Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking. He also stated that the incarcerated singer deserved another chance from the public.

The controversy began when Teddy Riley questioned why the public was unwilling to accept Kelly’s supposed repentance.

“He’s asking for forgiveness. He has repented. What does that mean to everybody?” Riley told the Times.

He went even further by suggesting he was seeking investors to help facilitate the release of music Kelly has allegedly recorded while behind bars. This followed a January 2026 Instagram post where Riley shared a snippet of Kelly singing Chris Brown’s “It Depends” over a prison phone line, captioning it: “Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!!”

Teddy Riley Gets Major Backlash

According to Complex, the backlash was swift and severe. Fans and advocacy groups for survivors of sexual abuse immediately condemned Teddy Riley, accusing him of prioritizing musical nostalgia over the grave crimes Kelly was convicted of committing. The timing was particularly sensitive as the industry continues to grapple with the long-term impact of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary. By Thursday night, the pressure reached a tipping point, leading Riley to release a lengthy statement on Instagram to clarify his position and distance himself from who he considers the “King of R&B.”

“I want to address the Los Angeles Times interview directly,” Riley wrote in his apology. “As a producer, I’ve always been excited about the possibilities of music and creative collaboration. That excitement has defined my career. But I also understand that words carry weight, and I never want my passion for music to overshadow the very real pain that many people have experienced.”

He continued, “If my comments caused hurt, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I take seriously the impact that abuse and misconduct have had on survivors and their families. Their experiences matter, and they deserve to be acknowledged with care and respect.”

Riley’s switch-up marks a significant retreat. In the original interview, he had argued that music should be separated from the man, citing Rick James as an example of an artist who was forgiven after serving time.

“They want to keep R. Kelly in until 2045? I don’t think he deserved getting the whole thing,” Riley had said.

However, his new statement explicitly confirmed that any potential project with Kelly “will not be coming to fruition.” He concluded by stating, “Loving music and recognizing its cultural impact does not mean condoning harmful behavior.”

The situation has created a complicated moment for Riley, who is currently in the middle of a career resurgence. He recently published his memoir, Remember the Times, and is performing on the “Guy 2.0” tour. Riley maintains that he remains committed to moving forward with “intention and accountability” as he focuses on his new book.

