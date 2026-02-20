Fantasia Calls Out Dad For Trying To Come At Her: “You Are A DONOR”

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Fantasia publicly rebuked her father this week after he accused her husband of stealing money from her, escalating a family dispute that has unfolded across social media.

The conflict began after Fantasia’s husband, Kendall Taylor, surprised her with a Valentine’s Day re-proposal during a recent concert. The onstage gesture, which included an 11-carat diamond ring, drew applause from fans and quickly circulated online.

Shortly afterward, Fantasia’s father, Joseph Barrino, posted videos and messages on Facebook questioning Taylor’s intentions. He alleged that Taylor had taken money from the singer and described the proposal as insincere. He urged followers to pray for his daughter and suggested that financial misconduct had occurred.

Fantasia responded directly on Instagram. She posted her father’s mugshot and sharply criticized him for making the allegations public. “I can’t even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!” she wrote in the now-deleted post. She accused him of attempting to undermine her marriage and said he crossed a boundary by addressing private matters online.

Fantasia later shifted her focus back to her husband, sharing a video of the proposal and writing, “You took my moment but I’m taking it BACK!” Supporters flooded her page with messages backing the couple and condemning the public nature of the dispute.

Taylor also addressed the accusations in a video statement. He denied stealing money and rejected claims of financial wrongdoing. He stated that he built his own businesses before marrying Fantasia and said he encouraged a prenuptial agreement to protect both parties.

The dispute continues to generate discussion among fans, but neither Fantasia nor her father has announced plans to pursue legal action.