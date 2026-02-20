Do Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup & Hershey Have Beef?

Source:

Brad Reese, grandson of H.B. Reese, the man who invented the iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, publicly slammed The Hershey Company this week, accusing the chocolate maker of cutting corners and diluting the quality of beloved candy products.

In a Feb. 14 letter he posted on LinkedIn, Reese argued that Hershey replaced traditional milk chocolate and real peanut butter in several Reese’s products with cheaper alternatives such as compound coatings and peanut butter-style crèmes. He wrote that these changes betray the legacy of the original recipe his grandfather created nearly a century ago.

Reese singled out recent seasonal items like Reese’s Mini Hearts, noting their packaging lists “chocolate candy and peanut butter crème,” rather than milk chocolate and peanut butter. He said he tossed a bag of the hearts because he found them unpalatable. “It was not edible,” Reese told reporters. “I used to eat a Reese’s product every day. This is very devastating for me.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Reese’s critique has struck a chord with some longtime fans who believe candy quality has slipped, while others see it as a necessary evolution in response to supply challenges and consumer demand. Hershey acknowledged it has made “some recipe adjustments” to support new shapes and formats in its product line but insisted the core Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups formula remains unchanged and centered on milk chocolate and peanut butter.

Hershey also emphasized that ingredient labeling can vary across markets due to regulatory differences, such as in the European Union and United Kingdom, where stricter definitions apply.

Reese’s stance has sparked debate among candy lovers and industry analysts. Some argue legacy brands must preserve quality to maintain consumer trust, while others say innovation and adaptation prove essential in a competitive market.