Comedian Mojo Brookzz, known for his sharp wit and relatable humor, has been making waves in the comedy scene with his unique storytelling and infectious energy. Hailing from a background that blends raw authenticity with a knack for finding humor in everyday life, Mojo has quickly become a fan favorite across the country. His ability to connect with audiences through his hilarious takes on relationships, family, and cultural quirks has solidified his place as one of the most exciting voices in comedy today.

This week, Mojo Brookzz sat down with Ashmac for ’60 Seconds with Mojo Brookzz’, watch the full interview below!

This Friday, February 20th, Mojo Brookzz will bring his talents to Philadelphia as part of the highly anticipated We Them Ones comedy tour. The tour, which features a lineup of rising comedic stars, promises an evening of non-stop laughter and unforgettable moments. Philadelphia audiences can expect Mojo to deliver his signature blend of humor and charisma, making it a must-see event for comedy lovers in the city. Don’t miss the chance to catch this comedic powerhouse live and experience the magic of We Them Ones.