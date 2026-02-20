Philadelphia to temporarily ban unlicensed puppy breeding

Source: A.Greeg / Getty

In a unanimous vote, the Philadelphia City Council has approved a bill to temporarily ban unlicensed puppy breeding within city limits. The legislation, Bill No. 250989, aims to address overcrowding at the city’s main animal shelter, ACCT Philly, and mitigate public health and safety concerns. The moratorium, which will take effect 90 days after passage, will remain in place for three years unless renewed.

The bill, introduced by Councilwoman Cindy Bass, prohibits the unlicensed breeding, sale, and transfer of puppies. It also imposes fines on individuals who advertise puppy sales without including a valid Pennsylvania kennel license number and the dog’s location ZIP code. Licensed kennels, nonprofit rescues, and service-related programs are exempt from the ban.

“This bill is about responsibility, compassion, and common sense,” said Councilwoman Bass. “Philadelphia’s animal shelter system is under real strain, and unregulated breeding has contributed to overcrowding, abandonment, and public safety risks. This measure gives our city the breathing room it needs to protect animals, support responsible pet ownership, and safeguard our neighborhoods.”

The legislation has sparked mixed reactions. While animal welfare advocates have praised the move as a step toward reducing shelter overcrowding and improving animal welfare, some breeders have expressed concerns about its impact on responsible operations. Jody Applebaum, a local breeder, voiced her worries, stating, “I agree that there’s a problem, but targeting individual breeders could hurt those of us who are responsible.”

The bill now awaits Mayor Cherelle Parker’s signature. If signed into law, it will be enforced by ACCT Philly, with fines from violations directed toward supporting the city’s animal care efforts.