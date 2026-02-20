Man Arrested for $175,000 Metal Theft from Morey’s Piers in Wildwood

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

William Morelli, 67, of Wildwood Crest, has been arrested and charged with the theft of over $175,000 worth of metal and mechanical components from Morey’s Piers, the iconic Jersey Shore amusement park. The stolen materials were part of the ongoing refurbishment of the park’s Giant Wheel, a landmark attraction on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

The theft, which occurred over several days, was first reported on February 4, 2026. According to Wildwood police, Morelli allegedly removed large amounts of metal from a temporary work site near Adventure Pier and sold the materials to a local scrapyard. Surveillance footage and witness descriptions helped authorities identify Morelli as the suspect. He has been charged with third-degree theft of movable property and was released on a summons complaint.

“We are heartbroken by this incident,” Rogers said. “The Giant Wheel holds deep sentimental value for our team and the generations of families who have made memories on it.”

The Giant Wheel, a fixture of the Wildwood skyline since 1985, is undergoing extensive maintenance, including the replacement of its center hub and other components. Despite the setback caused by the theft, Morey’s Piers remains committed to completing the project on schedule. Geoff Rogers, the park’s Chief Operating Officer, expressed disappointment over the incident but reassured the public that the Ferris wheel will reopen in time for the 2026 season.