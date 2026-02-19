Philadelphia Restores Slavery Exhibits at President’s House Following Court Order

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

The slavery exhibits at the President’s House on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall have been restored today, following a federal court order mandating their immediate reinstatement. The exhibits, which detail the lives of nine individuals enslaved by President George Washington during his time in Philadelphia, were removed earlier this year by the National Park Service (NPS) under a directive from the Trump administration.

U.S. District Court Judge Cynthia Rufe ruled that the removal violated federal law and agreements tied to the historical site’s preservation. In her decision, Rufe criticized the administration’s actions, likening them to the “Ministry of Truth” in George Orwell’s 1984, and emphasized the importance of preserving historical truth. The court ordered the NPS to reinstall all panels, displays, and video exhibits and barred further alterations without the city’s consent.

The President’s House site, which opened in 2010, serves as a memorial to the paradox of freedom and slavery in America’s founding. It highlights the stories of individuals like Oney Judge, who escaped to freedom, and others who endured enslavement under Washington. The site is also part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker expressed her satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating, “This is a victory for historical truth and public education. The restoration of these exhibits ensures that the full, complicated story of our nation’s founding is told.”

The restoration comes as Philadelphia prepares for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, with millions of visitors expected to visit the city. The exhibits’ return underscores the city’s commitment to presenting an honest and inclusive narrative of American history.