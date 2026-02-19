Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested for Alleged Misconduct in Office

Source: David Levenson / Getty

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest follows revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files, which suggest that Andrew, formerly known as Prince Andrew, may have shared confidential government information during his tenure as a British trade envoy.

The Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man in his 60s from Norfolk, without naming him directly, in line with British legal procedures. The arrest took place at Wood Farm, Andrew’s residence on the Sandringham estate, with additional searches conducted at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. The investigation centers on allegations that Andrew forwarded sensitive trade reports to Epstein in 2010, including details of investment opportunities in Asia and Afghanistan.

King Charles III issued a statement expressing his “deep concern” and emphasized that “the law must take its course.” He assured the public of the royal family’s full cooperation with the investigation, while reiterating their commitment to public service.

This marks a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to Epstein. The former prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing but has faced mounting allegations over the years. In 2022, he settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, for a reported $16 million. Giuffre’s family praised the arrest, stating, “No one is above the law, not even royalty.”

The arrest represents an unprecedented moment in modern British history, with a senior royal facing potential criminal charges. If convicted, Andrew could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as the case unfolds.