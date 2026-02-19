‘Breathe Philly’: Philadelphia Launches Air Quality Monitoring Network

Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Philadelphia has taken a significant step toward improving public health and environmental transparency with the launch of “Breathe Philly,” a citywide air quality monitoring network. Unveiled on February 18, 2026, the initiative features 76 solar-powered air pollution sensors strategically placed across the city, ensuring that every resident lives within 1.5 miles of a monitor.

The sensors, installed on utility poles, measure fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), two pollutants linked to respiratory issues and other health risks. Some sensors will also monitor ozone levels starting this spring. Residents can access real-time air quality data through an interactive online dashboard, empowering them to make informed decisions about outdoor activities.

Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasized the program’s focus on environmental justice, stating, “Breathe Philly ensures no matter your zip code, you have access to real-time information about the air you and your family are breathing. This is about transparency and giving residents the tools to protect their health.”

The $90,000 annual project, funded by the nonprofit Philadelphia City Fund, aims to address long-standing pollution concerns in neighborhoods like Grays Ferry, where residents have faced elevated asthma rates and other health challenges. DeMorra Hawkins, a local environmental advocate, praised the initiative but stressed the need for further action to combat pollution sources.

The network, developed by Clarity Movement Co., represents a major upgrade from the city’s previous 10-sensor system. It will provide critical data for city officials and residents alike, helping to identify pollution hotspots and respond to environmental incidents more effectively.

With “Breathe Philly,” Philadelphia sets a national example for urban air quality monitoring, combining technology, accessibility, and a commitment to public health.