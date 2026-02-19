Lane Johnson Announces Return to Eagles for 14th NFL Season

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has officially announced his decision to return for a 14th NFL season, putting an end to speculation about his potential retirement. The 35-year-old veteran informed the Eagles organization of his plans, providing much-needed clarity as the team prepares for free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

The announcement was simple, two emojis on an X post.

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, has been a cornerstone of the Eagles’ offensive line since being drafted in the first round in 2013. Despite battling a foot injury that limited him to 10 games in the 2025 season, Johnson remains one of the league’s premier right tackles. His return ensures stability for the Eagles’ offensive line, which has consistently performed better with him in the lineup.

The decision is a significant win for the Eagles, as it allows the team to focus on depth and development rather than scrambling for an immediate replacement at right tackle. Johnson’s presence will also provide continuity for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense as they transition under a new offensive line coach in 2026.

For Johnson, the upcoming season represents another opportunity to solidify his Hall of Fame résumé while contributing to a team that remains a strong Super Bowl contender. His leadership and experience will remain invaluable as the Eagles aim to build on their recent success and make another deep playoff run.