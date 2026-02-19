Philadelphia Spends $59 Million on Winter Storm Response Following January Snowfall

Source: Joe Lamberti / Getty

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration has reported spending $59 million on winter storm response efforts after more than 9 inches of snow and ice blanketed Philadelphia on January 25, 2026. The storm, which coincided with historically cold temperatures, required extensive resources to address its impact on the city.

The $59 million expenditure far exceeds the city’s $4.1 million snow removal budget, which was based on average costs from previous years. To cover the additional expenses, the city plans to allocate $50 million from its general fund, reducing the fiscal year’s surplus to an estimated $509 million—still above projections in the city’s five-year financial plan.

The funds were used to enhance manpower, hire snow removal contractors, purchase 15,000 tons of salt, and improve coordination across municipal departments. City-operated warming centers remained open for 26 consecutive days, serving nearly 39,000 people, with 4,400 individuals staying overnight at designated recreation centers. Outreach workers also conducted over 5,600 contacts with unsheltered individuals to provide assistance during the dangerous cold.

The Philadelphia Water Department addressed 61 water main breaks and issued notices to 98 property owners for leaks in private service lines. Despite facing criticism on social media, Mayor Parker defended the city’s response, emphasizing the challenges posed by prolonged frigid conditions. “We were prepared for the storm,” Parker stated, while acknowledging the complexities of cleanup efforts.

The storm marked the coldest 17-day stretch in 37 years, with an average temperature of 21.3 degrees between January 24 and February 9. Snow remained on the ground for 23 days, the eighth-longest streak since 1893, according to the National Weather Service.